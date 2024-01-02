Teenage sensation Luke Littler has reached the World Darts Championship final.

The 16-year-old, who burst onto the scene last month, produced the performance of his life to beat Rob Cross in his semi-final at Alexandra Palace on Tuesday night (2 January).

Cross, a former world champion in brilliant form, was blown away by Littler, who won 6-2 to book his place in the final.

The teenager showed no nerves on the biggest stage of his career - and is now just one win away from making even more history - and winning it all.