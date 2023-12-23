Phil Foden revels in Club World Cup win: ‘We love winning trophies’

Phil Foden is revelling in Manchester City’s Fifa Club World Cup win, having dismantled Fluminense 4-0 in the final on Friday, 22 December.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured their fifth trophy of the year, having already lifted the UEFA Super Cup in August after winning the treble.

Foden was integral to the win, scoring one of City’s four goals en route to the 16th trophy of his career.

“It’s such a great side and we love winning trophies, and obviously it’s our first time we’re here, and we want to do that again and try and repeat what we’ve done,” Foden said.