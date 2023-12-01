Guardiola urges Man City fans to come to Spurs clash because it will be ‘fun’

Pep Guardiola has encouraged Manchester City fans to come and support their team during their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, because it will be a “fun” match.

The Spaniard also admitted he was wowed by Ange Postecoglu when he first came up against him as a coach during a pre-season tour back in 2019.

“I met him just once - three or four pre-seasons ago against Yokohama,” Guardiola said of his opposite number, previewing this weekend’s fixture.

“Ange was the manager. It was the second pre-season game and I said wow, there are things I like... I encourage our fans to come to the stadium, because we will have fun.”

Postecoglu, meanwhile, is relishing the challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City.