Postecoglou up for challenge of taking injury-hit Spurs to Man City

Ange Postecoglou insists he will relish the prospect of taking injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur to Premier League champions Manchester City this weekend.

Spurs make the trip to the Etihad on a three-match losing run and with their list of absentees into double figures with Cristian Romero, Micky Van de Ven, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur among those sidelined.

Tottenham boast a good record against Pep Guardiola’s City with five wins from their last eight meetings, but that has come from playing a more pragmatic style compared to Postecoglou’s attacking philosophy.

Guardiola also urged City fans to come and support the team ahead of Sunday’s fixture.