Manchester City lifted the Club World Cup trophy for the first time after thrashing Brazilian side Fluminense FC in the final on Friday 22 December.

The English team beat Fluminense 4-0 in a comfortable win at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

City breezed through their two matches at the tournament scoring a total of six goals and not letting any in their net.

Julian Alvarez scored twice for the Sky Blues before Phil Foden forced an own goal by the Brazilians and then netted his own.