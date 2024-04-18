Pep Guardiola insisted there were no regrets after Manchester City’s bid to retain their Champions League crown ended in a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid.

The holders were beaten 4-3 on spot-kicks by the Spanish giants after their quarter-final tie ended 4-4 on aggregate – 1-1 on the night – despite a dominant display from Guardiola’s side in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

“I don’t have any regrets about what we have done,” the manager said at full-time.

Guardiola added that his side “played exceptionally in all departments” despite crashing out of Europe.