Erik ten Hag believes Man United are heading ‘in right direction’ after Chelsea win

Erik ten Hag claimed that Manchester United are heading “in the right direction’” after his side’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on 6 December.

The United manager rebuffed claims of a crisis at the club post-match by saying: “We are going in the right direction. We don’t get distracted from criticism around us.”

“We have to improve a lot if we want to be successful,” admitted the Dutchman.

United overtook Newcastle to sixth place in the Premier League after the win, despite a turgid performance against at St James’ Park earlier this month.