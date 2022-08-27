Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he is “happy” with the 1-0 victory against Southampton during the Premier League match on Saturday.

The team was able to build on the thrilling victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night, with Bruno Fernandes scoring a goal despite the spirited Southampton players.

“We did a lot better, I saw a team with good organisation, following the rules. We had a good possession game and we scored a wonderful goal. But there is always room for improvement”, he said.

