Furious Ruud van Nistelrooy condemns ‘unthinkable’ Harry Maguire offside goal
Ruud van Nistelrooy fumed after an “unacceptable” and “unthinkable” error saw Harry Maguire’s offside goal secure Manchester United a victory against Leicester in the FA Cup.
The defender had clearly strayed offside when the ball was sent over in a controversial stoppage-time winner, but VAR is not introduced until the next round.
The Foxes boss, who started the season as one of Erik ten Hag’s assistants and stepped up as interim manager before being let go by Ruben Amorim, said of the goal: "That is unacceptable and unthinkable at this level."
