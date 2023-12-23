Struggling ten Hag says players ‘are good enough’ despite Man United’s issues

More pressure was put on Erik ten Hag and Manchester United after losing 2-0 to West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday, 23 December.

The loss condemned United to an eighth Premier League defeat of the season, having lost more games than they’ve won across all competitions.

“We have issues. We have many setbacks, injuries, etcetera. But the players who are on the pitch are good enough to win the game,” ten Hag said.

“They are capable, I know. Rashford can score a goal, Hojlund can score a goal, Antony can score a goal, Garnacho can score a goal,” the Dutchman said as he laid his team’s issue at the lack of goals.