Rio Ferdinand video called Leny Yoro to welcome him to Manchester United following his £50m signing.

The club made the 18-year-old the second most expensive defender in their history after signing the French teenager on Thursday (18 July) for a fee that could rise to £58.9m.

Former United defender Ferdinand offered some words of wisdom to Yero in a video call, filmed by the club.

Ferdinand tells him: “I wish you all the best. I know you’re going to work hard and that’s the secret, man. Work hard on all parts of your game. You’ve got all of the potential, you’ve got all the tools, you’ve got everything there.”