Man United building something special under Erik ten Hag, says Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United are building something special under Erik ten Hag, who the skipper feels a debt of gratitude to having stood by him amid intense criticism following the Liverpool debacle.

The Red Devils face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday - aiming to win their second competition of the season after the League Cup - and to also end City’s hopes of a famous treble.

“We are now building something we can see be special in the future,” Fernandes said ahead of the final.