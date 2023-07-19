Wayne Rooney hopes Marcus Rashford builds Man Utd legacy after signing new deal

Wayne Rooney hopes “incredible talent” Marcus Rashford can help bring titles back to Manchester United and put himself at the same level as the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Manchester City – basking in the afterglow of their treble triumph – are some hurdle to overcome, with up-and-coming manager Rooney also full of praise for Pep Guardiola.

The club legend was speaking ahead of managing the Major League Soccer All-Stars against Arsenal.

Rooney and Mikel Arteta shared a warm embrace between the press conferences in Washington DC, where Gunners’ new boy Declan Rice could make his first appearance since joining from West Ham.