Manchester United's Ralf Rangnick reflects on Rashford's last-minute winner

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick reflects on Marcus Rashford’s last-minute winner following his side’s 1-0 win over West Ham United to move Man U to fourth place.

It was the last meaningful kick of this game but the most meaningful kick of Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell in charge of Manchester United so far.

The stoppage time, 93rd-minute winner pushed United above their visitors West Ham and into the Premier League’s top four for the first time since October.

