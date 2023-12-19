Independent TV
01:18
Women’s football star Mary Earps wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023
Lionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps has won BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2023, becoming the second women’s footballer to win it in two years.
She was the Lionesses’ star player as they reached their first World Cup final in the summer, where her brilliant performances between the posts won her the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the tournament.
Earps was the bookmaker’s favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year, ahead of recently retired England bowler Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, tennis player Alfie Hewett and golfer Rory McIlroy.
She succeeds England teammate Beth Mead and becomes the second women’s footballer to win the award in as many years.
