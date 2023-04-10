Jon Rahm pays tribute to Seve Ballesteros after Masters win

Jon Rahm paid tribute to the Seve Ballesteros as he claimed his first Masters green jacket on Sunday, 9 April, on what would have been the late golfer’s 66th birthday.

The 2021 US Open champion is the fourth Spanish winner after Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia.

“For me to get it done on the 40th anniversary of [Ballesteros’] win, his birthday, on Easter Sunday, it’s incredibly meaningful,” Rahm said of his victory.

