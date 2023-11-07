Arteta vows to ‘talk loudly’ about VAR as he stands by outburst after Newcastle loss

Mikel Arteta has vowed to "talk loudly" about VAR after he stood by his outburst following Arsenal’s loss at Newcastle on Saturday (4 November).

The Gunners lost 1-0 at St James’ Park as Anthony Gordon scored a controversial winner for the hosts which was checked for three separate VAR offences.

"We have to talk loudly. If you have a problem and you put it in your draw, the problem is in the draw and it’s going to stink at some point," Arteta told reporters after the game.