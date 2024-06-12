Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:21
Baseball fan does backflip on field before being tased by police officer
Watch the moment a baseball fan is tased by police after running onto the field and doing a backflip.
The man interrupted an MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians at the Great American Ball Park in Ohio on Tuesday night (11 June).
Chase Younts, a sports broadcaster, shared a clip of the incident on social media that has already been viewed more than 86,000 times.
“Performance of the night, taser action is crazy work,” he wrote, captioning the video.
According to local reports, the fan has been identified as 19-year-old William Hendon.
He was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Ohio after the incident.
