Watch former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit show off his pace at the NFL’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Pro Day.

The ex-Wales and Gloucester winger revealed in January that he was ditching rugby for American football.

He entered the IPP, which aims to help athletes earn a spot on one of the 32 NFL rosters and increase the number of international players in the league via an intense 10-week training programme.

Footage shows Rees-Zammit working out in front of scouts at a Pro Day in Florida - which is similar to the NFL Combine.

He clocked times of 4.50 seconds and 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash.