Family of NFL player Tommy DeVito provide feast for fans outside stadium

The family of NFL player Tommy DeVito provided a feast to fans outside the stadium on Monday night (11 December).

Relatives of the New York Giants quarterback,25, laid on a lavish spread for supporters outside the Metlife Stadium before the Giants played the Greenbay Packers.

On the menu were fried chicken cutlet sandwiches topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic glaze as well as trays of pasta, sausage, and peppers.

DeVito was an undrafted free agent and has gone from third-string quarterback to a fan-favourite, earning the nickname “Tommy Cutlets” alluding to his Italian heritage.