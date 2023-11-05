Watch every winner of this year’s New York City Marathon cross the finish line in Central Park.

Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the men’s race on Sunday in 2 hours, 4 minutes and 58 seconds, breaking the all-time record for the course. Hellen Obiri from Kenya won the women’s race in 2 hours, 27 minutes and 23 seconds.

For the wheelchair races, Switzerland’s Marcel Hug won the men’s race, finishing in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 29 seconds. Catherine Debrunner, also of Switzerland, set a course record for the women’s race with a time of 1 hours, 29 minutes and 32 seconds.