Olivier Giroud teaches Jamie Carragher how to pronounce his name in amusing exchange

Olivier Giroud struggled to contain his laughter as he tried to teach Jamie Carragher to properly pronounce his name.

The French striker scored the winning goal as AC Milan upset PSG 2-1 in the Champions League and post-match, spoke to CBS Sports.

“I’m just wondering, does it annoy you how Jamie Carragher pronounces your name?” presenter Kate Abdo asked, mispronouncing Giroud’s name on purpose.

“No, Olivier Girood, they’ve been calling me that for nine years in the Premier League,” he replied, before trying to teach Carragher the correct pronunciation.

After a couple of attempts, the pundit pronounced the name as “Glwoo” - leaving Abdo, Micah Richards and Giroud all laughing.