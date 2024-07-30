Andy Murray’s message to crowd after thrilling Olympics win with Dan Evans

Andy Murray thanked fans for their support as he and his partner Dan Evans conjured up a dramatic win to reach the Olympic quarter-finals of the men’s doubles.

Murray and Evans were taken to a match tie-break by last year’s French Open finalists, Belgian duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen on Tuesday (30 July), and had to save two more match points before claiming a 6-3 6-7 (8) (11/9) victory and a place in the last eight.

The Team GB stars jumped for joy following their victory and embraced before Murray could be seen mouthing “thank you” to supporters.