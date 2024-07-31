Alex Yee had an unbelievable comeback to secure his spot as Olympic triathlon champion in Paris on Wednesday, 31 July.

For a while it looked like the 26-year-old Londoner, who went into the delayed race as the favourite, could have been beaten into silver by Hayden Wilde.

The New Zealand athlete had a 14-second lead going into the final lap of the 10km run but the Tokyo silver medallist pushed through in final stages to cross the finish line first on the Pont Alexandre III.

Yee’s victory came after he saw his compatriot Beth Potter take bronze in the women’s race.