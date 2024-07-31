Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:23
Team USA ‘pommel horse guy’ solves Rubik’s cube in less than 20 seconds
Not only is Team USA's 'pommel horse guy' Stephen Nedoroscik a talented gymnast - he can solve a Rubik's cube in less than 20 seconds.
The athlete and now-viral sensation, 25, secured the US an Olympic medal in men’s gymnastics for the first time in 16 years with a bronze.
Viewers could not take their eyes off him as he was seen solving the puzzle, napping, cheering on his teammates, and playing charades as he waited almost three hours to compete in Monday's (29 July) final.
