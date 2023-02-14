Pep Guardiola apologises to Steven Gerrard for ‘unnecessary and stupid comments’

Pep Guardiola has apologised to Steven Gerrard for his “unnecessary and stupid” comments.

The Manchester City boss had referred to the former Liverpool captain’s infamous slip in the 2014 title race.

Before taking questions at a press conference, Guardiola confirmed that he had spoken with Gerrard to express his regrets.

However, he explained that because he criticised him publically he also wanted to apologise publically.

This video reveals his full statement on the matter.

