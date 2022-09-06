Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Former rugby player Kenny Logan has revealed that he has been treated for prostate cancer.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the 50-year-old former Scotland international described how he "fell over" upon hearing the diagnosis, which came as a "huge shock."

“This year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was a huge shock. I ended up deciding to take it out so I’m three months since the operation, had the prostate out and I’m probably 95 per cent back to normal," Mr Logan said.

