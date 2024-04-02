Watch: Rashee Rice’s car reportedly involved in dramatic six-car crash

A six-car crash in Texas allegedly involved Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice on Saturday, 30 March, local news reported.

According to the Dallas Morning News, a vehicle registered or leased to the football star was involved in the collision on Central Expressway near University Blvd in Dallas.

The newspaper, citing authorities, reported police are searching for the 23-year-old and believe he was driving a Chevrolet Corvette.

A statement from Rice's lawyer on Monday read: "His thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident... Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."