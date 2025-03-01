Ruben Amorim hits back at Roy Keane over scathing Bruno Fernandes comments

Ruben Amorim has hit back at comments Roy Keane made about Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandez.

The 30-year-old playmaker has arguably been the club’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but his leadership has been questioned since being named skipper in July 2023.

During this week’s edition of The Overlap podcast, former Manchester United skipper Keane claimed Fernandez is “not a fighter” and that “talent is not enough”.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday (28 February), Amorim said: “I have an opposite opinion, and I think it’s more important my opinion than Roy Keane because I am the coach and I think (Fernandes) is doing things quite well.”