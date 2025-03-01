Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:02
Ruben Amorim hits back at Roy Keane over scathing Bruno Fernandes comments
Ruben Amorim has hit back at comments Roy Keane made about Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandez.
The 30-year-old playmaker has arguably been the club’s best signing since Sir Alex Ferguson retired but his leadership has been questioned since being named skipper in July 2023.
During this week’s edition of The Overlap podcast, former Manchester United skipper Keane claimed Fernandez is “not a fighter” and that “talent is not enough”.
Speaking in a press conference on Friday (28 February), Amorim said: “I have an opposite opinion, and I think it’s more important my opinion than Roy Keane because I am the coach and I think (Fernandes) is doing things quite well.”
Up next
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
56:11
Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:39
Trump issues warning to Zelensky after explosive Oval Office row
02:00
Zelensky breaks silence on Ukraine-US future after explosive Trump row
00:30
Ukraine envoy’s reaction during Trump-Zelensky clash goes viral
00:38
Trump refuses to say if he kicked Zelensky out of White House
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31