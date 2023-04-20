Timeline of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s ownership of Wrexham AFC

Just over two years on from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s sensational takeover of Wrexham AFC, the Welsh football club are one win away from securing a return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years.

It’s fair to say the story so far has been one their owners would be familiar with - and one that wouldn’t be out of place on a Hollywood script.

Wrexham’s recent journey has featured ups and downs, a highly successful Disney+ documentary and, of course, a heartbreaking trip to Wembley Stadium.

This is the timeline of Reynolds and McElhenney’s takeover thus far.

