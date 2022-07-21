Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have offered fans an exciting glimpse of the much-anticipated docuseries charting their ownership of fifth-tier football club Wrexham.

The first trailer for the Welcome to Wrexham, which will air on Disney+, was released on Wednesday.

Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney took 100 per cent control of the National League side in February, making a £2 million investment as part of the deal.

The trailer teases some of the challenges the new owners face, as well as showcasing the “life or death” connection many fans have with the club.

