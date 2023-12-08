Sean Dyche hails Everton side after escaping relegation zone despite point deduction

Sean Dyche has praised his Everton side after they escaped the Premier League relegation zone after being given a 10-point deduction.

The Toffees beat 7th-placed Newcastle 3-0 at Goodison Park on Thursday 7 December to climb to 17th.

The Everton manager hailed his players after the emphatic win:

“The performance level at home has been pleasing actually all season, but you’ve got to win games and you’ve got to score goals and I thought we did that,” Dyche told media post-match.

“The thing that you’ve heard me talk about endlessly this season is the mentality, and I think you can sense there’s a connected group,” he added.