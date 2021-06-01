Serena Williams voiced her support for Naomi Osaka after the tennis star withdrew from the French Open on Monday, citing mental health concerns.

“I feel for Naomi,” Williams said. “I wish I could give her a hug because I know what it’s like.”

Osaka had been threatened with expulsion from the tournament for skipping a press conference. The four-time grand slam champion had said last week that she would not speak to the media due to anxiety.

“Everyone is different and everyone handles things different so ... you just have to let her handle it the way she wants to,” Williams said.