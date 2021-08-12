Simone Biles defends pro-choice abortion stance after social media criticism

US Olympian Simone Biles took to Twitter to defend her stance on abortion this week, after facing criticism for comments about the foster care system.

On Monday, the gymnast posted that she was "very much pro-choice", leading to some replies suggesting children should just be "put up for adoption".

Firing back, Biles suggested that the system is "broken" and 24 hours later, took to social media to clarify her words.

The athlete confirmed she will always be an "advocate" for foster children, also telling trolls that people "should not control" someone else's body or decision.