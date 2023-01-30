Welsh Rugby Union warns future of the sport is in danger

The acting chief executive of Welsh Rugby Union has warned the organisation needs to act or face a threat to the future of the sport.

Nigel Walker was reacting to the resignation of Steve Phillips after allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism, and homophobia within the body.

"If we're not prepared to change, the future of Welsh rugby, the future of the Welsh Rugby Union, is in danger," he said, adding: I can't put it any more bluntly than that."

