San Francisco 49ers face field controversy ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

The San Francisco 49ers have raised concerns about the quality of their practice field for Super Bowl week.

Ahead of the big game, the team are set to train at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), while their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, will practice at the Las Vegas Raiders facility.

Reports have emerged that a group of 49ers staffers - including members of the equipment staff and grounds team - inspected the field at UNLV last week and have raised concerns about the firmness of the surface.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, however, slapped back at those assessments during a press conference on Monday afternoon, defending the field as having met the proper requirements.