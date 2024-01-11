A Scottish football club has asked Taylor Swift to “gies some dosh” in a viral video aimed at attracting investment from A-listers.

Scottish Premiership club Motherwell published a YouTube video, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times so far, featuring a young Steelmen supporter appealing to the singer.

The video also appears to reference the growing trend of celebrities investing in British football clubs - such as Tom Brady’s investment in Birmingham City and Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying Wrexham.

Swift is yet to respond.