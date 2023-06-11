Watch the emotional moment Novak Djokovic lays down on the tennis court of the French Open, after winning his 23rd grand slam title, breaking the record of his rival Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic, 36, has officially reached the pinnacle of his career, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6 6-3 7-5 on the clay of Roland Garros to claim his third French Open crown.

The Serbian became the first man to win each of the four grand slams at least three times, reaching Serena Williams’s record.

The next target for Djokovic will be Margaret Court’s overall record of 24 grand slams.