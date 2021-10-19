Three human rights activists succeeded in getting past a heavily policed perimeter to unfurl a “No genocide Games” banner at the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday (18 October).

The ceremony – which takes place in ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics – was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach and Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as well as a number of other dignitaries.