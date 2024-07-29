Tom Daley’s son throws juice cup to father as he reacts to silver medal win

Tom Daley’s son threw a juice cup to his father after the diver secured a silver medal in the men’s 10m synchronised event with Noah Williams on Monday, 29 July.

The Tokyo 2020 champion’s children and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, watched on as the pair finished with 463.44 points overall.

China stormed to gold while Canada took bronze.

Daley, who was back defending his title after being convinced by his son, Robbie, to return to the sport, blew kisses to his family as he stepped onto the podium with Williams.