Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’

Antonio Conte has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League football clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues.

The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking at his press conference to preview the next game against Manchester City, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.