Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
01:26
Antonio Conte says football managers taking all media responsibilities is ‘bad habit’
Antonio Conte has questioned the lack of interaction between senior figures at Premier League football clubs and the media which he believes leaves managers under pressure to speak on different issues.
The Tottenham Hotspur head coach is coming under increasing scrutiny following a string of poor performances which culminated in a 2-0 home defeat to north London rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
Speaking at his press conference to preview the next game against Manchester City, Conte repeatedly claimed he was answering similar questions he has fielded previously.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:34
Bristol Rovers players and coaching staff shave their heads in support of teammate with cancer
01:36
Antonio Conte gives update on injured trio after north London derby defeat vs Arsenal
01:50
Six Nations: England head coach Steve Borthwick names ‘exciting’ first squad
01:42
Australian Open: Defending champion Rafael Nadal wins against Britain’s Jack Draper in first round
01:57
Matteo Messina Denaro: Who is the arrested Italian mafia boss on the run for 30 years?
01:11
Government using ‘nuclear option’ to block Scotland's gender bill, Stonewall says
01:00
Grenfell Tower: Multiple firefighters diagnosed with terminal cancer after rescue mission
02:01
Exclusive: Moment group of ‘aggressive’ 10ft sharks ‘charge’ at fisherman
05:22
A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground
07:29
Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
03:38
Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions
03:40
What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions
05:43
A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions
07:58
The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions
07:54
Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions
07:05
What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions
06:42
What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:02
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
03:26
Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin
03:17
Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin
12:01
Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin
03:27
Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
14:26
Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:25
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
01:21
Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people
01:26
Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
00:27
Washington: Man attempts to kidnap barista from drive-through window
00:30
MP Stephen Flynn complains of noise from ‘rabid gammon’ during Commons debate
01:05
Jury shown footage of speedboat crash in Southampton Water which killed teenage girl
01:16
Greta Thunberg carried out and detained by German police at protest
01:24
Train drivers to go on strike in February as Aslef union rejects pay offer
01:29
Moment oil tanker explodes in Thailand, killing at least one
01:50
Ukraine troops arrive in US for training on missile defence system
01:47
Somerset: Aerial footage shows police on scene after double-decker bus overturns
02:49
Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month
00:56
Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano
00:47
‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees
00:31
Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather
01:21
Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens
00:40
Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature
00:35
Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes
02:57
Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar
01:47
Love Island first look teases drama from new bombshell and first firepit recoupling
01:30
Madonna announces 2023 world tour in Instagram clip featuring Amy Schumer
00:59
BBC Breakfast celebrates 40 years of early-morning show
01:25
‘It’s time for a change’: Ken Bruce announces he is leaving BBC Radio 2 after 30 years
01:34
The Mandalorian: Din Djarin and Grogu to face new enemies in third season
00:22
Love Island: Macclesfield FC footballer Tom Clare arrives in the villa
01:28
Tom Hanks reveals one of his ‘incredibly important’ films that ‘no one references’
00:57
Gina Lollobrigida, Golden Age of Hollywood star, dies aged 95
00:23
Baby capybara hitches ride on adult’s back to glide across pond
01:00
Northampton council installs King Charles mural likened to ‘Spitting Image puppet’
01:17
Selena Gomez reportedly dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
00:33
Young boy leads police patrol on electric motorbike he was given for Christmas
00:37
Adorable giant panda excitedly somersaults around enclosure in south China zoo
00:47
More than 40 endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Bali
00:36
Amazon to ‘cut ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after presenter apologises to Harry and Meghan
02:10
Woodcutter builds and lives in ‘Hobbit House’ despite never seeing Lord of the Rings
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13