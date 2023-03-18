UFC 286: Muhammad Mokaev was ‘willing to let knee rip’ during fight with Jafel Filho

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev admitted he was willing to let his knee "rip" during his fight with Jafel Filho at UFC 286.

In the third and final round of their bout on Saturday (18 March), Mokaev was caught in a nasty-looking kneebar by Filho, with the Brit refusing to tap despite massive pressure on the joint.

"I felt like it was nearly coming out", Mokaev said.

"Yes [he was willing for it to rip], because I know I'm resting next month", he added.

Mokaev went on to win the fight via rear-naked choke.

