Peterborough shoplifter crams rucksack with bottles of wine in CCTV footage
CCTV footage shows the moment a Peterborough shoplifter began stuffing his backpack with wine - before being caught by a knife left behind.
The weapon fell from his back pocket as he left the One Stop, with a customer reporting finding it to the police.
Watching back the CCTV, authorities were able to identify the individual after seeing him clearing the shelves.
Soma Deasley, 36, was charged with possession of a knife, three counts of theft from a shop, and possession of crack cocaine.
