Dana White has announced that Conor McGregor will make his UFC comeback in the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

He will appear on the show coaching against Michael Chandler before facing him in the Octagon at the end of the series.

“Team McGregor vs Team Chandler,” Dana White announced on Saturday.

“At the end of the season, McGregor and Chandler will fight,” he added, saying the date and venue are still to be confirmed.

It marks Mcgregor’s return to the sport after he broke his leg in a bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

