Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib’s presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev

00:54

Alex Pattle | 1666189066

UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib’s presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev

UFC legend Dan Hardy has suggested that Islam Makhachev will have the added pressure of having former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner ahead of the UFC 280 lightweight title bout.

During his interview with The Independent, Mr Hardy added “we just don’t know where that psychology is gonna fall when he sits on that stool (in between rounds).”

The fight will take place on Saturday (22 October) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:44

Jurgen Klopp refutes ‘xenophobic’ claims after comments over Man City ownership

01:17

Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions: ‘I am misunderstood’

01:00

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp charged by FA for ‘improper behaviour’ during Manchester City clash

00:37

Chelsea boss Graham Potter can’t understand why ‘top player’ Mason Mount still has doubters

Editor's Picks

03:01

Watch MPs ask 17 times why Liz Truss didn’t turn up to urgent questions in Commons

02:53

Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister if she is ousted?

02:30

Everything you need to know about chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency statement

02:31

Home Secretary unveils plans for a crackdown on Just Stop Oil protesters

More Editor's Picks

02:01

Most powerful statements from Parkland parents as Nikolas Cruz spared death penalty

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

03:02

Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all of Truss’s mini-Budget tax cuts

00:50

Houses surrounded by water as floods inundate Australia

News

00:59

Liz Truss aides ‘killed off relatives’ to get her out of media interviews, former adviser claims

01:04

Putin announces martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

01:27

Democrat’s campaign ad paints picture of life after abortion ban

01:27

Mother shares story after inquiry finds 45 baby deaths could have been avoided at Kent hospitals

More News

00:37

Driver narrowly avoids crash after last-minute turn on motorway in Manchester

00:52

Liz Truss ‘completely committed’ to pensions triple lock in contradiction of Jeremy Hunt

00:53

‘Out by Christmas’: Keir Starmer jokes about title of Liz Truss book on her time as PM

02:19

Liz Truss is ‘PM in office, but not in power’ after U-turn chaos, Ian Blackford says

US News

01:27

Democrat’s campaign ad paints picture of life after abortion ban

01:03

Elon Musk promises SpaceX will continue to provide Ukraine with internet

01:13

Biden pledges to codify Roe v Wade if Democrats control Congress

00:59

College wrestler saves friend from grizzly bear attack

More US News

00:34

Kyle Rittenhouse starts new YouTube channel about guns

01:47

Woman drives Audi down California freeway without front tyre

00:59

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie captured on CCTV hours before murder in newly-released footage

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Climate

00:32

Just Stop Oil: Van drives through eco-protesters blocking London road

01:20

UK launches first-ever Autumn Water Watch to help tackle water quality crisis

01:22

Just Stop Oil protester climbs on top of police van in London

00:25

Just Stop Oil protesters block road on Park Lane on eighth day of protests

More Climate

01:05

Biden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on

00:31

Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police

01:11

Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

More Premier League

00:59

Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

Culture

00:36

Dwayne Johnson says making DC's Black Adam made him 'feel like a little kid'

01:29

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron star as rivals in Netflix’s new fantasy drama

01:52

Kevin Spacey trial: Judge dismisses part of sexual misconduct lawsuit against actor

01:55

Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claims

More Culture

00:53

BBC 100: Elaine Paige’s hilarious laugh recorded in resurfaced Radio 2 clip

00:47

Mercury Prize: Little Simz gives winning speech

01:16

Ezra Miller: The Flash star pleads not guilty to burglary charges

01:42

Black Adam: DC film starring Dwayne Johnson initially Rated R due to heavy violence

Binge or Bin

11:14

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

03:04

This England feels ‘way too soon’

03:03

Industry is ‘really addictive television’

11:16

The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

11:25

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

46:06

Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex

01:31

How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school

01:59

Soma Sara on how to educate people on rape culture

43:51

Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated

More Millennial Love

01:11

Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’

00:41

Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

01:16

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating

01:13

How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

Lifestyle

01:38

Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016

01:17

Camila Cabello reveals why she quit dating app after just 24 hours and one DM

01:51

Graham Norton sparks debate over cancel culture and transgender issues

00:45

George Clooney describes being introduced to Amal as the ‘girl he was going to marry’

More Lifestyle

00:43

Endangered red panda cub takes first steps outdoors

01:25

Family of five travel around world in single-engine airplane

01:00

Bride gifted ring containing father's ashes to walk down aisle on wedding day

02:23

Child rescued by firefighters after being reported missing during hide-and-seek

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in