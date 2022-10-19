UFC 280: Dan Hardy suggests Khabib’s presence puts added pressure on Islam Makhachev

UFC legend Dan Hardy has suggested that Islam Makhachev will have the added pressure of having former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner ahead of the UFC 280 lightweight title bout.

During his interview with The Independent, Mr Hardy added “we just don’t know where that psychology is gonna fall when he sits on that stool (in between rounds).”

The fight will take place on Saturday (22 October) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.