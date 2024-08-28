Emma Raducanu was tearful after being knocked out of the US Open in the first round on Tuesday, 27 August.

The 21-year-old stunned the world three years ago when she won the title in her third senior tournament, but had a first-round exit in 2022 and missed last year through injury.

Sofia Kenin handed out more misery with a 6-1 3-6 6-4 win on the Grandstand court this week.

Raducanu fought back tears as she admitted the loss made her feel sad.

“This is a tournament I really want to do well in,” she told reporters before vowing to “go back to the drawing board.”