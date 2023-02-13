Kansas City Chiefs celebrate winning 2023 Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes proved why he is the NFL’s Most Valuable Player as he shrugged off an ankle injury to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a dramatic 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to claim

The Chiefs win makes it their second Super Bowl in four years.

Mahomes threw three touchdowns, including 182 yards from 21/27 attempts, as the Chiefs scored on every possession in the second half.

A 38-35 win ensured the heroic effort from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was in vain, having rushed for three touchdowns in the finest performance of his career.