Sue Barker received a standing ovation during Wimbledon’s Centre Court celebration on Sunday, as tennis fans paid tribute to her incredible broadcast work.

The former Grand Slam winner has presented BBC’s coverage for the last 30 years, first doing so back in 1993.

As Centre Court paid tribute to past champions as part of its centenary celebrations, co-host John McEnroe went “off script” to thank Barker for her incredible service.

“We’re going to be lost without you, after 30 years of covering this tournament magnificently, please give it up for Sue Barker,” he said.

