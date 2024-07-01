Wimbledon fans camp overnight to try and get tickets

Crowds camped overnight and arrived early Monday morning (1 July) to queue for Wimbledon tickets on the first day of the two-week tennis Grand Slam event.

Despite the public ballot closing back in December, there are ways fans can still get tickets.

The first option is to queue up outside SW19 to get tickets on the day. Once at the box office, you can purchase either a Show Court ticket or a Grounds ticket.

They are sold on a first-come-first-served basis.

Another option is to purchase a much more expensive hospitality package, which includes food, entertainment, and the best seats - but prices start from £799.