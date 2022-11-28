Fifa World Cup: Results and reactions from day nine

The World Cup 2022 group stages are really heating up on day nine, as nations scramble for a spot in the last 16.

Cameroon managed to save themselves from being knocked out by securing a 3-3 draw with Serbia in Group G.

In Group E, Portugal beat Uruguay by two goals in Group H to grab a spot in the next stage of the competition.

Ghana defeated South Korea 2-3, while Brazil came up tops against Switzerland with 1-0 at the final whistle.

All eyes will now be fixed on Tuesday (29 November) for the final group stage kick-offs.

